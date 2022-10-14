Collective responsibility must to stop global risks from aggravating:Sitharaman

The finance minister said India’s efforts will be to encourage conversations that recognise our inter-dependencies, our shared wisdom and our collective aspiration for a safe, peaceful and prosperous world
New Delhi: Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the global economy today faces a confluence of challenges and it is everybody’s collective responsibility to prevent the risks from aggravating.
Sitharaman was speaking at the meetings of the finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 nations in Washington DC. While addressing the closing session, she said that India views the hosting of the G20 Presidency as an opportunity as well as a responsibility.
“Rebuilding trust in multilateralism is at the core of India’s thinking," Sitharaman said.
The finance minister noted that “India’s efforts will be to encourage conversations that recognise our inter-dependencies, our shared wisdom and our collective aspiration for a safe, peaceful and prosperous world".
Sitharaman said that “G20 Finance Ministers have always come together in the harshest global situations, set aside their differences and worked towards a common goal of prosperity for our people".
The finance minister is in the US between October 11 and 16 and during her stay she will also meet World Bank President David Malpass separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.
Sitharaman held a number of bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands in a bid to further deepen economic ties. She discussed with them challenges to the global economy, including the energy crisis and inflation in the wake of the Ukrainian war, in addition to debt sustainability, and climate change.