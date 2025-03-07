(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings lowered Colombia’s rating outlook to negative from stable on Thursday, citing the deterioration of the country’s fiscal balance and doubts about prospects for corrective measures in the short term, while it affirmed the credit score at BB .

The Andean nation reported a central government fiscal deficit of 6.8% of gross domestic product last year, exceeding Fitch’s forecast of a 5.6% gap. Fitch said Colombia’s fiscal risks “are tilted to the downside as the government will continue to struggle to meet fiscal targets and debt to GDP will continue to rise over the forecast period.”

Finance minister Diego Guevara told investors last month that despite a widening in the budget deficit, Colombia complied with the fiscal rule, adding that the deficit will narrow to 5.1% of GDP this year.

Investors have grown concerned about President Gustavo Petro’s ability to rein in deficits amid weak fiscal revenue and sluggish economic growth. The government started 2025 with a budget suspension of 12 trillion pesos, which a committee that oversees the fiscal rule considers insufficient to meet the deficit targets.

The debt-to-GDP ratio rose 6.2 percentage points last year to 60% and is expected to keep relatively steady at 60.6% in 2025, according to the finance ministry’s calculations.

Fitch said the country will struggle to meet the revised fiscal rule target this year, given overoptimistic efforts by the tax administration agency to raise 1.4% of additional revenues.

The agency now sees the central government’s budget deficit at 6.2% of GDP in 2025 and 5.8% in 2026, compared to previous forecasts of 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively, for those years.

“Fitch sees downside fiscal risks to even its revised forecasts from continued revenue underperformance as well as the reluctance of the Petro administration to sacrifice its spending priorities,” the agency said.

