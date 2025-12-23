The debt explosion in middle-class India

The consequence of all this borrowing is a debt trap of staggering proportions. Nearly half of Indians taking personal loans have multiple outstanding loans, often juggling borrowings from three or more lenders simultaneously. The RBI’s June 2025 Financial Stability Review says that 68% of individuals taking a personal loan of less than ₹50,000 have more than three live loans at origination, and 12% of all borrowers have loans from three or more lenders. Taking a weighted average of the interest rates that these households are paying on their various loans would show that their effective interest rate is north of 10% (assuming that this is a ‘prime’ borrower catered to by India’s banks). Salary surveys indicate that middle-class household incomes are rising at a rate of high single digits at best. Therefore, mathematically speaking, a large proportion of India’s middle-class households are stuck in a debt trap where their annual debt burden is likely to grow faster than their income.