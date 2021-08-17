Commerce ministry announces implementation of RoDTEP scheme for exporters

NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry on Tuesday announced the implementation of the long-pending Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products ( RoDTEP ) scheme for 8555 export items for a cost of ₹12,500 crore to the exchequer.

Though the scheme came into effect on 1 January, the rates had not been finalized yet. According to the commerce ministry, the RoDTEP rates will vary from 0.5-4.3% and will include sectors like marine, agriculture, leather, gems and jewellery, automobile, plastics, electrical, electronics and machinery. Sectors like steel, pharmaceutical, chemicals have been kept out of the scheme. Exporters will receive retrospective benefits starting from 1 January.

According to existing rules, goods and services tax (GST) and customs duties for inputs required to manufacture export products are either exempted or refunded. However, certain duties are outside the ambit of GST and are not refunded to exporters, such as value-added tax on transportation fuel, mandi tax and duty on electricity for manufacturing.

RoDTEP has created a mechanism to reimburse such central, state and local taxes, which are not being refunded under any other scheme. The refund would be credited to an exporter’s ledger account with the customs and will be used to pay basic customs duty on imported goods.

The credits can also be transferred to other importers. The rebate will have to be claimed as a percentage of the freight on board value of exports. A monitoring and audit mechanism with an information technology-based risk management system has been put to physically verify the records of the exporters.

RoDTEP is based on the principle that taxes and levies borne on exported products must either be exempted or remitted to exporters. The new scheme is not like the MEIS, which was an export incentive scheme, considered to be in violation of multilateral trade rules and has been challenged by the US at the World Trade Organization.

