Govt defers tariff cut for EU tech goods to save local cos1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:19 PM IST
MeitY raises concerns at the proposed cuts; India, however, has offered concessions in EU FTA negotiations.
NEW DELHI : The commerce ministry has put on hold plans to cut tariffs for imports of tech products from the European Union after the IT ministry raised concerns, saying such a move could hit nascent local manufacturing of electronic goods, two government officials aware of the development said.
