Economy
Commerce ministry to bring SoP for data collection amid concerns over gold import mismatch
Summary
- The finalized SoP is expected to be released in the coming months, setting a benchmark for future data collection practices and enhancing India’s trade data integrity.
New Delhi: The commerce ministry is preparing the standard operating procedure (SoP) for data collection to address discrepancies in import data, a top government official said, after mismatches in gold import figures reportedly embarrassed the government.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more