Commerce secretary to meet exporters, officials to discuss Red Sea crisis
Many shipping companies have suspended operations in the region, and are taking longer routes to their destinations in the Middle East and Europe. This has significantly increased the cost of transport, hurting Indian exporters.
New Delhi: Representatives of several ministries and exporters will meet top officials of the commerce ministry on Friday to discuss the impact of the ongoing Red Sea crisis on Indian exporters, a person aware of the matter said. The meeting will be chaired by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal, the person added.