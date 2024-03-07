Active Stocks
Commerce secretary to meet exporters, officials to discuss Red Sea crisis

Dhirendra Kumar

Many shipping companies have suspended operations in the region, and are taking longer routes to their destinations in the Middle East and Europe. This has significantly increased the cost of transport, hurting Indian exporters.

UK-owned vessel Rubymar, which sank in the Red Sea after being struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Yemeni Houthi militants, is seen in this aerial view released on 3 March. Photo: US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

New Delhi: Representatives of several ministries and exporters will meet top officials of the commerce ministry on Friday to discuss the impact of the ongoing Red Sea crisis on Indian exporters, a person aware of the matter said. The meeting will be chaired by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal, the person added.

This will be the third meeting that the government has called since the crisis began last November. Following drone and missile attacks on commercial ships at the southern end of the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi group, many shipping companies have suspended operations in the region, and are taking longer routes to their destinations in the Middle East and Europe. This has significantly increased the cost of transport, hurting Indian exporters.

The Red Sea corridor is one of the world's busiest cargo transit points, with about 12% of international merchandise trade passing through it, according to estimates. A large volume of Indian exports to Europe and West Asia travels through the corridor.

A commerce ministry spokesperson didn't immediately respond to Mint’s emailed queries.

In April 2023 the World Trade Organization (WTO) had forecast that merchandise trade volumes would likely grow 1.7% that year. However, disruptions in the Red Sea region coupled with a global economic slowdown will likely lead to a less than 0.8% increase, well short of the WTO's April projection, the organisation’s chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi last week.

WTO's growth projection of 3.3% growth in global trade in 2024 remains steady. It is now preparing an updated global trade forecast, which is expected to be released in March, Okonjo-Iweala said.

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 06:28 PM IST
