Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by ₹48 ahead of festive season

Shivangini
Published1 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.50. For 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders, the cost has increased by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by ₹48.50. For 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders, the cost has increased by ₹12.

Oil marketing companies have announced a price hike for commercial LPG cylinders. The increase takes effect immediately. This change comes just before major festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, as per ANI report.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by 48.50.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged. A 14 kg cylinder for household use still costs 803, the report added.

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs 1,740 in Delhi, up from 1,691.50. This marks a 48.50 increase per cylinder. The 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also seen a price rise of 12.

This hike will directly affect restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely on these cylinders. It may lead to higher operating costs across various sectors.

The price revision follows a similar increase last month. On September 1, the cost of 19 kg cylinders went up by 39, bringing the price to 1,691.50 in Delhi.

While commercial users face higher prices, domestic LPG rates remain unchanged. This offers some relief to households, with 14 kg cylinders still priced at 803.

These price changes reflect the ongoing volatility in the LPG market. Factors like global fuel prices and currency exchange rates often influence such decisions.

As the new rates take effect nationwide, businesses across India will need to adapt to this shift in their cost structures. Some may pass on the increased expenses to consumers, potentially affecting prices in various industries.

This is a developing story; keep checking for further updates.

(With Inputs from ANI)

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyCommercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by ₹48 ahead of festive season

