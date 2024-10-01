Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by 48 ahead of festive season

Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by ₹48 ahead of festive season

Shivangini

  • Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by 48 ahead of festive season

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by 48.50. For 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders, the cost has increased by 12.

Oil marketing companies have announced a price hike for commercial LPG cylinders. The increase takes effect immediately. This change comes just before major festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, as per ANI report.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by 48.50.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged. A 14 kg cylinder for household use still costs 803, the report added.

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs 1,740 in Delhi, up from 1,691.50. This marks a 48.50 increase per cylinder. The 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also seen a price rise of 12.

This hike will directly affect restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely on these cylinders. It may lead to higher operating costs across various sectors.

The price revision follows a similar increase last month. On September 1, the cost of 19 kg cylinders went up by 39, bringing the price to 1,691.50 in Delhi.

While commercial users face higher prices, domestic LPG rates remain unchanged. This offers some relief to households, with 14 kg cylinders still priced at 803.

These price changes reflect the ongoing volatility in the LPG market. Factors like global fuel prices and currency exchange rates often influence such decisions.

As the new rates take effect nationwide, businesses across India will need to adapt to this shift in their cost structures. Some may pass on the increased expenses to consumers, potentially affecting prices in various industries.

This is a developing story; keep checking for further updates.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.