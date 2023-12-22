Commercial LPG rate cut by 39.50 per 19-kg cylinder

Commercial cooking gas (LPG) prices were on Friday cut by ₹39.50 per 19-kg cylinder in line with softening international benchmarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the price of domestic LPG -- used in household kitchens for cooking purposes -- remained unchanged at ₹903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG -- used in various establishments such as hotels and restaurants -- will now cost ₹1,757 per 19-kg cylinder in the national capital as against ₹1,796.50, oil firms said in a price notification.

State-owned oil firms last hiked the price of commercial LPG by ₹21 on December 1.

Commercial LPG will now cost ₹1,710 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, ₹1,868.50 in Kolkata, and ₹1,929 in Chennai.

Rates differ from state to state based on the incidence of local taxation.

Saudi contract price (CP), the benchmark used for pricing LPG, has softened in the last few weeks' oversupply concerns.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month, based on the average international price in the previous month. The revision on Friday is an outlier.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain on freeze for a record 21st month in a row. Petrol costs ₹96.72 per litre in the national capital, and diesel comes to ₹89.62 per litre.

