Committed to meeting needs of poor through next-generation infra: Modi

Modi stressed that infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment, but is about people and about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner
The Union government is committed to meeting the needs of the poorest and the most vulnerable, by building the next generation infrastructure to realize their aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2022.
Modi stressed that infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment, but is about people and about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner. He added that no one should be left behind while meeting sustainable development goals.
Addressing the issue of climate change, Modi said that India is tackling climate change in a “very direct way".
“That is why, at COP-26 we have committed to attaining ‘Net Zero’ by 2070, in parallel with our developmental efforts," PM Modi said as per an official statement.
“In a short time of two and half years, the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has taken important initiatives & made valuable contributions. The initiative on ‘Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States’ that was launched at COP26 last year is a clear expression of our commitment to working with Small Island countries," Modi said.
He further added that damage to infrastructure leads to lasting damage for generations and recognition of this challenge under-pins the creation of the CDRI. PM noted that the coalition has expanded and made valuable contributions.