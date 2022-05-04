Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Committed to meeting needs of poor through next-generation infra: Modi

Committed to meeting needs of poor through next-generation infra: Modi

Modi said that India is tackling climate change in a ‘very direct way’.
1 min read . 07:42 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • Modi stressed that infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment, but is about people and about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Union government is committed to meeting the needs of the poorest and the most vulnerable, by building the next generation infrastructure to realize their aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2022. 

The Union government is committed to meeting the needs of the poorest and the most vulnerable, by building the next generation infrastructure to realize their aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2022. 

Modi stressed that infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment, but is about people and about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner. He added that no one should be left behind while meeting sustainable development goals.

Modi stressed that infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment, but is about people and about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner. He added that no one should be left behind while meeting sustainable development goals.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Addressing the issue of climate change, Modi said that India is tackling climate change in a “very direct way". 

“That is why, at COP-26 we have committed to attaining ‘Net Zero’ by 2070, in parallel with our developmental efforts," PM Modi said as per an official statement. 

 “In a short time of two and half years, the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has taken important initiatives & made valuable contributions. The initiative on ‘Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States’ that was launched at COP26 last year is a clear expression of our commitment to working with Small Island countries," Modi said. 

He further added that damage to infrastructure leads to lasting damage for generations and recognition of this challenge under-pins the creation of the CDRI. PM noted that the coalition has expanded and made valuable contributions. 

The ‘Global Assessment of Disaster Resilience of Infrastructure Systems’ that is being led by CDRI will help create global knowledge that would be immensely valuable, he added.