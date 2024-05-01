Companies begin cutting debt due to high interest rates

Markets had expected major central banks to start cutting interest rates in the first half of 2024 but strong economic conditions and inflation data have delayed this process. This has kept rates high for longer than markets were anticipating at the start of this year.

Companies, especially higher-rated credit issuers, are starting to reduce their mountain of debt in an effort to lower their expenses.

“Today’s environment is a strong incentive to deleverage," Viktor Hjort, global head of credit strategy at BNP Paribas told Dow Jones Newswires, “Especially for the higher quality companies."

It’s not just high-quality investment-grade companies who are reducing debt, however. This trend is evident among riskier, high-yield companies who have significant debt levels.

While highly-rated investment-grade corporations are reducing leverage in an effort to bring down expenses and boost their credit ratings, the lower-rated companies have been pushed to cut debt to stay afloat.

“High yield companies are deleveraging, possibly even more than investment grade companies at the moment. But that is out of necessity," Hjort said.

“Not everyone can make it, but we think that the deleveraging trend over time will probably be a fairly broad-based process."

Credit research company CreditSights also expects “some deleveraging" in 2024, it said in a note.

It cited Dutch paints company Akzo Nobel, which is targeting a reduction in net leverage down to 2.3 times by the end of 2024 from around 2.7 times in March.

Another example is American gold-mining company Newmont, which is expected to reduce its debt “towards its implied $5bn net debt target," CreditSights said.

The real estate sector is particularly likely to see this trend of paying down debt.

“Continental European [real estate] offices have faced an accelerated correction in asset values in the Dec-23 appraisal, which has put additional pressure on leverage ratios," Barclays said in a note.

This has forced the most leveraged companies to deleverage, it said.

“In Europe, the real estate sector, the Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs), is a very big sector and probably the best example of a part of the market that will deleverage aggressively over the next few years."

Some European real estate companies borrowed to expand when interest-rates were at near-zero levels. When borrowing costs started rising, some of the companies in the sector highly sensitive to rate movements were caught unprepared, BNP Paribas’ Hjort said.

“Now many of the real estate companies are distressed, and they have started to deleverage."

The European real estate sector looks attractive as companies are expected to significantly lower debt, he said.

Some companies will simply over time retain more of their earnings to pay down debt. Many companies will also sell assets to reduce debt, or sell projects to others, including to private equity firms.

Others will go to the equity market and raise equity, though this is “very tricky" because it dilutes share value and could cause the share price to fall, Hjort said.

Supply of investment-grade debt should “start to slow from here" as a result of this deleveraging trend, Hjort said.

For high-yield issuers the situation is different. Many of these highly-indebted companies have been postponing issuing debt due to high rates. But now they will be forced to issue to refinance debt maturing soon, potentially causing supply to increase.

“Supply [of high-yield corporate bonds] will actually need to pick up from here because the refinancing needs, which they have been postponing, are actually quite high," he said.

For the most indebted companies, or those with a rating of CCC or lower, continued high levels of interest rates could mean trouble and BNP Paribas expects continued underperformance of this area of the market.

Overall, this trend of companies reducing debt is a good sign for investors, especially in the case of high-quality investment-grade credit, and is likely to make corporate bonds more attractive.

“It reduces risk. It probably improves ratings over time," Hjort said.

“It can reduce bond supply over time as well. So all of these things sort of makes broad investment-grade corporate credit attractive."

In this way, delayed interest-rate cuts could be positive for some areas of credit. What would be bad, however, would be if central banks started to talk about raising rates as inflation picks up.

“Rate hikes are bad for credit, and that would take spreads much wider than where we are right now," Hjort said.