Companies cut temporary workers in warning sign for labor market3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:23 PM IST
Employment through staffing firms has fallen for five straight months; similar pullbacks have preceded recent recessions
Employers are shedding temporary workers at a fast rate, a sign that broader job losses could be on the horizon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×