Companies run out of ways to keep tariffs from raising prices. The hit may still be coming.

Another big reason for the muted effect so far is that tariffs never actually hit the levels that the White House said they would in April, when President Donald Trump pointed to a poster board showing a 10% “baseline” tariff rate on most countries along with so-called reciprocal tariffs of up to 50%. Almost immediately after announcing the tariffs, the White House paused them to allow for trade negotiations. While some of the levies have come back, they’ve often been at much lower rates than what was announced.