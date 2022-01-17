It’s govt vs India Inc in bond markets

“The costs of funds for larger and higher-rated companies have declined with the spread between AAA corporate bond and G-Sec at multi-year lows. While the fiscal deficit inched up during the pandemic in 2021, most large corporations benefited from market-share gains, better pricing and lower costs, which led to improved profitability and cash flows. The credit spread for low credit rating borrowers, however, continued to rise through 2021," Nomura said in an 11 January note to clients.