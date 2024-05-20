Competition Commission of India to soon bring new set of merger regulations
The regulations are expected after the model code of conduct is lifted after the polls as the government has to notify certain provisions of the amended law. As per amendments to the competition law, CCI approval is needed for any transaction if the value of it is more than ₹2,000 crore.
New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) will soon come out with a new set of merger regulations, giving effect to competition law amendments enacted last year, its chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Monday.