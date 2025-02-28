Online travel aggregator Ixigo’s co-founder, managing director and group CEO Aloke Bajpai on Friday dismissed a recent report that indicated that a billion Indians have no money to spend, saying that the report is “completely bunk”.

“The recent BBC report with a title that says a billion Indians have no real money to spend is completely bunk,” Bajpai said in a post on X.

The Ixigo co-founder suggested asking any company that focuses on India 2 and 3 to understand it is the “most myopic view of the Bharat opportunity”.

“All you have to do is talk to some NBU (India-2/3) focused companies like ourselves as well as folks at Nestle, Dabur, Unilever, HUL, D-Mart, and others to understand why that is the most myopic view of the Bharat opportunity,” Bajpai said.

BBC in an article earlier this week cited a report from Blume Ventures, a venture capital firm, to say that nearly 1 billion (100 crore) individuals of India's 1.4 billion population do not have sufficient income to spend on “discretionary goods or services”.

Talking about India 3, which comprises a population having less-educated and informal workers, Bajpai cited the example of Mahakumbh.

“When certain reports say that India-3 has negative spend on discretionary, they need to start looking at the folks going to Mahakumbh or Varanasi to understand that our traditional India-1 definitions of ‘discretionary spending’ do not apply at all in the Indian context,” he said.

Explaining that terms like “discretionary spending” do not apply to the Indian context, Bajpai said that for most people in the country it simply means a trip driven by faith, a day of enjoyment with friends or buying a new smartphone.

“The discretionary spends in India-2 and 3 could a trip driven by faith or a desire to meet relatives and family, by that first pizza party with college friends, the first AC train trip, the first 20K+ smartphone, the first branded clothes purchase or the first AirCon or first 2 wheeler purchase,” he said.

“The opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs is to build empathy for the problems faced by these consumers and their life aspirations and then innovate cost-effective products, distribute them efficiently in these markets,” Bajpai added.

The Ixigo CEO said that “western products” and terms like discretionary spends cannot be used in the Indian context.

“Copy-pasting western products rarely works for these consumers and gestation periods can be longer due to the scale required to build viable companies, but ignore the next billion Indians at your own peril,” Bajpai said in his post.

What did the report say? The BBC report, citing Blume Ventures, said that around 90 per cent of the country’s population does not have the financial means to buy non-essential items.

The study estimates that only about 13 to 14 crore of the Indian “consuming class” have disposable income beyond their essential needs. That is similar to Mexico's population.

These individuals however serve as the primary market for startups and consumer-driven businesses.

Another 30 crore people have been classified as “emerging” or “aspiring” buyers, who have started to spend more driven by an ease in making digital payments.

However, the report says that these individuals are “heavy consumers and reluctant payers”.