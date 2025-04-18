‘Completely false, misleading…’: Modi govt denies levying GST on UPI transactions above THIS amount

The government on Friday clarified that it is not mulling to levy GST on UPI transactions above ₹2,000.

Clarifying on reports, which said that the government is considering levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on UPI transactions over ₹2,000, the finance ministry said they are completely false, misleading, and without any basis.

"Currently, there is no such proposal before the government," the ministry said in a statement.

GST is levied on charges, such as the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), relating to payments made using certain instruments.

Effective January 2020, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has removed the MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions.

"Since currently no MDR is charged on UPI transactions, there is consequently no GST applicable to these transactions," the ministry said.

UPI transaction values have seen an exponential increase, growing from ₹21.3 lakh crore in FY 2019-20 to ₹260.56 lakh crore by March 2025.

The ministry also said the government remains committed to promoting digital payments via UPI.

To support and sustain the growth of UPI, an incentive scheme has been operational from FY2021-22. This scheme specifically targets low-value UPI (P2M) transactions, benefiting small merchants by alleviating transaction costs and promoting wider participation and innovation in digital payments.

In 2023-24, the government paid ₹3,631 crore under the scheme, up from ₹2,210 crore in 2022-23.