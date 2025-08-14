India plans compliance reforms, seamless GST refunds, PLI fixes to woo investors
14 Aug 2025
Summary
The government is looking to expedite its ease-of-doing-business reforms, cut procedural hurdles to boost domestic manufacturing and attract investments after trade talks with the US stalled, and Trump imposed a punitive 50% import duty on Indian goods.
New Delhi: The government is working on a plan to substantially ease compliance burdens and eliminate policy bottlenecks as well as procedural hurdles to attract investments, after India's talks for a trade agreement with the US stalled over the latter's demand for greater market access to the politically-sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors.
