Compliance steps won’t hurt genuine businesses: Vivek Johri

Industry representatives said this was not the time for tax rate changes and that tax inspectors should not misuse their powers. “It is good to strengthen GST compliances and procedural systems by giving appropriate powers in the hands of GST officers for conducting an inspection, search and seizure, but such powers should not be misused by GST officers. There should be proper accountability and responsibility for their actions as the objective of the GST is also to provide ease of business and support to the trade," said Bimal Jain, chairman, indirect tax committee of industry chamber PHDCCI.