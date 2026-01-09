Union Budget 2026 to be presented on February 1, Sunday; Budget Session to start from January 28

The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 28, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X, while the budget will be presented on Sunday, February 1, Hindustan Times reported.
The Minister provided a detailed schedule for the budget session, noting that, based on the government's recommendation, President Droupadi Murmu has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the 2026 Budget Session.
“The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance,” Rijiju's post read.