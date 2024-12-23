Conflict is remaking the Middle East’s economic order

The loss of financiers in Damascus and Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, is also a headache. As much as half of Iran’s revenues come from oil exports in a typical year, despite the American sanctions. Payments flow through a series of correspondent banks and small exchanges, registered to international aliases and allies. One of many such arrangements made use of Hizbullah’s supporters in Lebanon’s diaspora, who, through companies affiliated with the militia, took payments for Iranian oil from countries ranging from Turkey to Senegal, and kept some profit for themselves. But Muhammed Qasir, the man who ran the network, died in October in an Israeli air strike. According to Israeli officials, Iran has had a hard time getting things going again in his absence.