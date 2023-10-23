Conflicts, restrictive US monetary policy could impact Indian economy, says economic review
Cooling inflation and a pick-up in factory output, especially in capital goods, regarded as a proxy for investments, is welcome news for policymakers and companies grappling with high borrowing costs and a slump in export markets
New Delhi: The Indian economy could be impacted by oil price volatility due to the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf, the persistent issuance of U.S. treasuries, and the U.S.'s sustained restrictive monetary stance, the finance ministry's September Economic Review highlighted on Monday.