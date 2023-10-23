New Delhi: The Indian economy could be impacted by oil price volatility due to the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf, the persistent issuance of U.S. treasuries, and the U.S.'s sustained restrictive monetary stance, the finance ministry's September Economic Review highlighted on Monday.

However, the report was positive about India's FY24 macroeconomic prospects, backed by robust domestic fundamentals, rising private consumption, and investment demand.

Oil prices slipped on Monday as investors continued to focus on the situation in the Middle East, where diplomatic efforts are intensifying in an attempt to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents to $91.92 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 36 cents at $87.72 a barrel.

Just a year ago, crude oil was hovering at around $85 a barrel.

"There are imminent fears of rising crude oil prices in H2 FY24, given that the average price during Q2FY24 ($86.8/bbl.) was higher than Q1FY24 ($77.9/bbl.) and ongoing speculation and wait-and-watch situation emerging from the recent geopolitical situation in the middle-East," the Economic Review said.

Meanwhile, interest rates in the US are expected to stay higher for a longer period to get inflation back to the US central bank's 2% target.

Higher US interest rates adversely affect emerging market economies as it increases cost of borrowing and dampens demand.

Although core inflation in India has shown a consistent drop, the review, released by the finance ministry’s department of economic affairs, underlined challenges like fluctuating oil prices and muted global demand.

However, despite the challenges, India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world during FY24, said the economic review.

"Sluggish global demand is affecting India's trade, but this is projected to recover from H2FY24," it said. “Nonetheless, with a lower trade deficit and a comfortable forex reserve position, India's external account looks robust."

To be sure, the Indian economy received a boost as retail inflation cooled in September, retreating within the central bank’s comfort zone.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased for the second consecutive month in September to 5.02%, aided by a slower rise in vegetable prices.

Separately, latest data from the statistics ministry showed factory output grew 10.3% in August, though in part, influenced by a statistical effect.

Cooling inflation and a pick-up in factory output, especially in capital goods, regarded as a proxy for investments, is welcome news for policymakers and companies grappling with high borrowing costs and a slump in export markets.

Going forward, the Economic Review expects better growth prospects due to improving trade prospects in 2024.

"India's lower vulnerability in external debt indicators, compared with its emerging market economy peers, lends further strength to a robust external sector," the economic review said.

Meanwhile, the economic review said Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) remained invested in the Indian economy, which provided resilience to India's external sector.

"In H1 FY24, net foreign portfolio investment inflows were US$ 16.5 billion as against net outflows of US$ 7.8 billion in H1 FY23. This along with consistent surpluses on account of remittances (though moderating by 8% Q-o-Q in Q1FY24) and services exports provide resilience to India's external sector," the Economic Review said.

"Further, India's foreign exchange reserves have been consistently cushioning the external financing needs and were at US$ 584.7 billion as of 6 October 2023," it added.

