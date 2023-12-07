Congress Moves Forward on Roughly $900 Billion Defense Bill
WASHINGTON—House and Senate lawmakers agreed to scrap the most contentious pieces of a nearly $900 billion defense and national security policy bill, such as restrictions on abortion and transgender care for service members, clearing the way for its passage by the end of the year.