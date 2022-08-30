Constitutional framework must be discussed for development agenda: Bibek Debroy

Debroy said the aspirational target of $5 trillion GDP is contingent on real growth of at least 8%, with additional assumptions about inflation and exchange rates
NEW DELHI: India’s constitutional framework needs to be discussed for setting the development agenda for the next 25 years till the centenary of India’s independence, said Bibek Debroy, chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Tuesday at the release of a roadmap by think tank Institute for Competitiveness.
The ‘Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100’ prepared by the Institute proposed that social progress which is solid in the face of external shocks and achieved with environmental sustainability and shared equitably will shape India’s journey in the next 25 years to a high-income country.
The report was done by the Institute and the EAC-PM partnered with it for its launch and dissemination, Debroy said. The blueprint for development prepared by the Institute highlights productivity as a driver of sustained prosperity.
Explaining the historical context and the institutional framework under which markets perform, Debroy referred to the Constitution which is based on the Government of India Act of 1935, the configuration of states and the inclusion of subjects in central, state and concurrent lists for law making.
“And the constitution also brings to mind the functioning of the Parliament, the legislative assemblies, the number of states and the different layers at which optimal public expenditure takes place, the generation of revenue for financing that public expenditure and the functioning of the judiciary. All of that is part of the template that we need to internally discuss to decide what India needs to do for Amrit Kal," explained Debroy.
The Competitiveness Roadmap highlighted the extent of poverty in India and the impact of the pandemic.
Despite robust prosperity growth, India still faces significant poverty, it said. Roughly 20% of India’s population is below the poverty line--the exact number depends on the definition of poverty applied, it said. This is a large improvement compared to the more than 45% at the beginning of the reforms in the early 1990s and has brought India in line with the average of lower middle-income countries, the report said. It also said citing World Bank data that the pandemic has pushed close to 75 million Indians from low-income to poverty.
“While poverty has fallen, inequality has significantly increased, especially since 2000," the report said adding that this trend has been in contrast with the dynamics globally and in other emerging economies. The rise in inequality has been most pronounced in urban areas, the report said.
Debroy said that inequality and inequity were different, adding that the latter is about lack of equity in access. “The two ideas are not the same. Since May 2014, as has been documented in the dashboards, as has been documented in something like the aspirational districts programme, this government has been providing physical infrastructure, social infrastructure, financial inclusion, roads, water, electricity, gas connections, so on and so forth to ensure precisely that equity becomes much more," the EAC-PM Chairman said.
Debroy said that even by a relatively conservative assumption of a real GDP growth rate of 7-7.5%, India will hit per capita income of about $10,000 and will have an economy of a size little less than $20 trillion in 2047, which means India will be in the upper-middle income category, not higher income category. It will also mean that the nature of Indian society will have completely transformed. The question to be asked is what one needs to do to improve it from that $10,000 to something like $12,000 plus which will make India a higher income country and what one needs to do to get the rate of growth of 7-7.5% as default to something like 8-8.5%, Debroy said.
He said the aspirational target of $5 trillion GDP is contingent on real growth of at least 8%, with additional assumptions about inflation and exchange rates. Consequent higher per capita income correlates with better standards of living, lower poverty, greater employment and improved human development indicators. It is therefore axiomatic that, notwithstanding the relatively malign global environment, exports will have to perform well. There was a time when pre-reform India was inward-looking and insular. No longer, Debroy said.