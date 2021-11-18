Consumer confidence around employment up in November: Survey

The monthly PCSI, which is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices shows major improvement for jobs over last month, with conservative figures for the other three sub-indices, Ipsos said. The PCSI employment confidence sub-Index, pertaining to jobs, is up by 3.3 percentage points; the PCSI economic expectations sub-index, is up slightly by 0.1 percentage points; the PCSI investment climate sub-index has surged by 0.9 percentage points, and the PCSI current personal financial conditions sub-index has shown no change over the previous month.

