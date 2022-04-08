Mumbai: Indian consumers’ perception of current and future economic conditions continues to improve despite geopolitical challenges and concerns over rising inflation, according to the latest Consumer Confidence Survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the 2-11 March period.

“Consumer confidence for the current period continued on its recovery path, witnessed since mid-2021, though the assessment compared to a year ago remained in negative zone. The current situation index improved further in March on the back of improved sentiments on general economic situation, employment, and household income," the survey noted.

The current situation index improved to 71.7 in March, from 64.4 in the previous survey, conducted in January.

The survey obtains current perceptions compared to a year earlier and one-year-ahead expectations on the general economic situation, employment, prices, and own income and spending. It was conducted across 5,984 households in 19 cities.

View Full Image RBI survey

The survey showed improvements across all categories with consumer perception of the overall economic situation improving from -48.9 in the previous survey to -40.5. Perceptions about the employment situation improved from -48 to -35.9.

Consumers were also more positive about their incomes and spending, with perceptions on income improving from -37.4 to -26, and those on spending rising from 48.4 to 53. “Households’ opinion about current and future spending remained in the positive territory and was bolstered by a rise in both essential and discretionary spending," it noted.

However, consumers retained their glum view of commodity prices at -92.1, improving a tad from -92.3 in the previous survey. The survey showed that the one-year ahead outlook, as measured by the future expectations index (FEI), also continued on its recovery path which was interrupted by a dip in the January round at the peak of Omicron wave of covid-19. The overall future expectations index improved from 103.3 in January to 115.2 in March.

On the inflation front, households’ median inflation perceptions for the current period remained unchanged at 9.7% in the latest survey round, while expectations for both three months and one year ahead rose by 10 basis points each to 10.7% and 10.8%, respectively, as compared to the January round, showed RBI’s Households’ Inflation Expectations Survey.

“For a majority of population and age groups, uncertainty in inflation expectations increased for both three months and one-year horizons, as compared to the previous survey round. Three-month-ahead expectations for overall prices and inflation were generally aligned to those for food and non-food products, while one-year-ahead expectations were more aligned to those for non-food products and services," it noted.

