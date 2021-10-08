Consumer confidence improves, future expectations optimistic: RBI survey

Mumbai: Indian consumers are less pessimistic about the general economic situation than they were in the month of July, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India’s survey on consumer confidence.

Consumer confidence index stood at 57.7 in September, showing negative sentiments with signs of improvement compared to last round in July when it stood at 48.6, according to the survey released on Friday.

The apex bank said consumers reflected lower pessimism on the prevailing general economic situation, employment scenario as well as household income and expenditure. The current situation index for September 2021 improved when compared with the earlier survey rounds conducted after May 2020.

Consumer confidence for one year ahead period however, sustained the momentum witnessed in the July 2021 survey round with the future expectations index improving further in September 2021, aided by higher optimism on general economic situation and employment scenario.

The future expectation index improved to 107 in September from 104 in July. An index value below 100 represents pessimism, while above 100 signals optimism.

While current perception for the economic situation, though still negative, showed improvement at (-57.4) in September against (-69.1) in July, perception for employment too showed improvement at (-57.6) in September against (-68.2) in July.

Perception for price level and income improved compared to the last round of survey. While price level came in at (-90.6) in September against (-91.9) in July, income came in at (-47.8) in September against (-59.1) in July.

The RBI said with gradual withdrawal of Covid-19 related restrictions in most states, the survey was conducted through physical interviews during August 29 to September 7, 2021, in 13 major cities.

The survey obtained current perceptions (vis-à-vis a year ago) and one year ahead expectations on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation and own income and spending from 5,237 households across these cities.

The survey said households reported a rise in overall expenditure, largely due to higher expenditure on essential items. The pessimism on current and future discretionary spending, however, reduced in the latest survey round.

The RBI also released the results of the September 2021 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households, conducted through the same period 18 major cities. The results are based on responses from 5,958 urban households.

"For the third consecutive survey round, households’ median inflation perception for the current period hovered around 10% with over 60% of the respondents expecting general inflation to rise in the next quarter as well as over the next one year," the survey said, adding that cost of services is expected to ease marginally over both three months and one-year horizons.

The overall price and inflation expectations were generally more aligned to those for food products, non-food commodities and cost of services vis-à-vis the price movements in household durables and housing.

