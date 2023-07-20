New Delhi: Consumer confidence among urban Indians reported marginal recovery with an uptick of 0.8 percentage points in July, according to the Refinitiv-Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) released Thursday.

The monthly primary consumer sentiment index is an aggregation of four sub-indices that captures how a set of consumers feel about their jobs, economic expectations, investment climate and personal financial conditions.

July index was a “mixed bag", Ipsos said. The PCSI jobs sub-index has crawled up 0.1 percentage points; while the economic expectations sub-index has fallen 2.4 percentage points; the PCSI investment sub-index is up 1.7 percentage points; and the PCSI personal financial conditions sub-index which has increased by 2.0 percentage points over the last month.

“Consumer sentiment has bounced back after last month’s drop, and we see recovery around personal finances and investments, which means consumers are flush with funds for not only running their household expenses but also have funds for investments in big ticket purchases and savings. This buoyancy should make marketers happy. We also see some recovery around jobs," Amit Adarkar, chief executive, Ipsos India, said.

Consumers, however remain slightly apprehensive about the economy, he said.

Since March, Ipsos India has moved the survey from covering only netizens to include an expanded offline sample, using 1,800 offline sample along with 400 online sample, covering 16 cities. T he survey is more representative of the urban population.