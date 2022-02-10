NEW DELHI: A dip in daily covid-19 cases and easing of curbs led to a rise in consumer confidence in urban centres in February, according to the monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos monthly Primary Consumer Sentiment Index released Thursday.

PCSI among urban Indians was up 4.5 percentage points sequentially. PCSI is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments.

Interestingly, the sentiment was up across all the four sub-indices that the research measures, including consumer sentiment towards jobs, economy, personal finances and investments for the future and purchase of big-ticket items.

The monthly PCSI is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices. The investment sub-index rose 6.4 percentage points over the previous month; PCSI current personal financial conditions index was up 7.5 percentage points; PCSI economic expectations sub-index moved up 1.8 percentage points; and the PCSI employment confidence index reported an uptick of 1.2 percentage points.

With infections largely receding and the spread under control, most cities have been relaxing strict covid restrictions and reopening offices and commercial properties, said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

“Notably, we see a major surge in sentiment for personal finances for the day-to-day running of households and for investments for the future and for purchase of durables," he said.

Meanwhile, overall positivity around the state of Indian economy also contributed to the surge in consumer sentiment. This surge has restored consumer sentiment to a level last seen only in December 2019.

Adarkar said marketers should now latch onto the opportunity and woo back consumers with attractive schemes.

“The Union Budget has emphasized on development in infra and job creation. With large budgets riding on progressive schemes and the intent, this too is increasing the feel good factor," added Adarkar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.