Consumer durables market may grow in double digits: BNP Paribas

Consumer durables market may grow in double digits: BNP Paribas2 min read . 16 May 2022
- The report mentioned that this would be aided by low penetration of some product categories and stronger brands looking to consolidate their market presence
India’s consumer durable manufacturers may post a low double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues over the next decade helped by low penetration of some product categories and stronger brands looking to consolidate their market presence, BNP Paribas said in a report.
“The consumer electricals industry is witnessing a market share shift from the unorganized to the organized sector. The disruptions such as demonetization, GST implementation and the pandemic have hastened such market-share shifts. We estimate that 30% of the industry is still unorganized which presents a huge opportunity to listed Indian players over the medium term to further consolidate their market share. Helped by such market-share gains, we expect organized sector to grow at a faster rate, closer to mid-teens over next decade," BNP Paribas said in the report issued on Monday.
It, however, noted that further commodity inflation could impact demand and also put pressure on margins of companies. Commodity inflation, demand slowdown and rising interest-rate scenario are obvious near-term challenges, it said.
A real-estate cycle revival can add strong tailwinds to the sector while a correction in commodity inflation can ease margin pressure, it added.
Household appliances and consumer electronics saw an increase in demand as the pandemic forced consumers to spend more time indoors. This will help companies clock 22% growth in revenues in FY22.
“While covid impacted revenues in 4QFY20 and FY21, the sector recovered sharply with pent-up demand playing out. Thus, we estimate FY22 revenue growth at 22% (using Bloomberg consensus for non-covered companies), helped by a low base. Importantly, we estimate the revenue growth reverting to the long-term trend. We expect the same to happen by end-FY23 as seasonal products like ACs and air coolers are yet to experience a full summer without lockdown," BNP Paribas said.
It estimated that aggregate revenues of ten companies in the consumer durable sector grew in double digits CAGR over the past decade