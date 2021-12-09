NEW DELHI : Fast-moving consumer goods and electronics manufacturers are closely monitoring their supply chains for any sign of disruption as they prepare for the potential impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The companies said they would draw from past learnings to chalk out contingency plans if new curbs on movement are imposed. For example, packaged foods companies are boosting inventories and appliance makers said they have diversified their supply chains over the past year and are better equipped to handle pandemic-related disruptions.

“We have already started building requisite inventory to maintain continuity of our product supplies," said Shahrukh Khan, executive director, operations, Dabur India. Khan, however, ruled out any “immediate impact" of the new coronavirus variant on Dabur’s operations. “We are closely monitoring the situation as it develops and have already reinforced covid-safe behaviour, safety and hygiene norms within our manufacturing operations to keep our employees and workers safe. Our units are also equipped with oxygen concentrators to meet any emergency in the event of a third wave," Khan said.

India reported its first two Omicron cases in Karnataka last week. More cases have been subsequently detected in Maharashtra and Delhi. The new variant, however, seems less severe so far, with those infected reporting mild symptoms.

Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president, Godrej Appliances and president of industry body CEAMA, said the company is cautious. “We are monitoring the supply chain situation daily," he said.

The devastating second wave of the pandemic earlier this year cost both lives and livelihoods. For companies, it also brought about challenges on the ground, including restrictions on movement, delays in supplies and the risk of workers catching the infection. Meanwhile, companies also face a global shortage of raw materials and increased freight costs, creating a volatile operating environment.

Nandi said Godrej Appliances has reduced its reliance on procuring raw materials from a single country. “During covid waves 1 and 2, organizations like ours developed (a pipeline) of alternative suppliers for most components. So, I don’t see complete disruption. But I foresee intermittent disruption in supply chains, which we have anyway been experiencing over the past six months, owing to the power crisis in China and a global container shortage," he added.

Saurabh Baishakhia, president of appliances at Usha International, said the company has been able to find local component suppliers. Usha currently procures as much as 85% to 90% of its components locally, he said.“Right now, the supply is very stable. But if there are lockdowns and restrictions. Then there could be disruptions; otherwise, most of us have been able to create an ecosystem that will support real-time in supplies," he said.

Manish Aggarwal, director at packaged foods company Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd, said the company has discussed strategies to lessen the impact on supplies and imports. “With respect to supplies, we have ensured a better supply chain and logistics. If a global lockdown is enforced, it will impact our exports as we export our products to many countries. There is a lot of learning that has gone in from last year...this time, things are far better managed," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.