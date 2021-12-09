Consumer goods firms brace for Omicron hit

Saurabh Baishakhia, president of appliances at Usha International, said the company has been able to find local component suppliers. Usha currently procures as much as 85% to 90% of its components locally, he said.“Right now, the supply is very stable. But if there are lockdowns and restrictions. Then there could be disruptions; otherwise, most of us have been able to create an ecosystem that will support real-time in supplies," he said.