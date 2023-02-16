Consumer goods makers bet on rural recovery to lift profits
A nascent revival in rural demand is likely to prop profits at Indian consumer goods companies in the March quarter, as improving income and credit disbursal allow buyers to spend more on branded oils, tea, snacks and soaps.
CHENNAI/BENGALURU : A nascent revival in rural demand is likely to prop profits at Indian consumer goods companies in the March quarter, as improving income and credit disbursal allow buyers to spend more on branded oils, tea, snacks and soaps.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×