Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

 1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2021, 07:35 PM IST AP

The Nov increase, reported today by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in Oct and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON : US consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Thursday's report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October..

The big jump in the Commerce Department's price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

