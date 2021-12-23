Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

The Nov increase, reported today by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in Oct and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve
Listen to this article
WASHINGTON :
US consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.
The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.
The big jump in the Commerce Department's price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!