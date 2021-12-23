Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

The big jump in the Commerce Department's price gauge was similar to the rise in the CPI, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in Nov, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST AP

The Nov increase, reported today by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in Oct and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WASHINGTON : US consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

WASHINGTON : US consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Thursday's report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October..

The big jump in the Commerce Department's price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!