Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

07:35 PM IST
The Nov increase, reported today by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in Oct and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve
WASHINGTON :
US consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.
The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.
The big jump in the Commerce Department's price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.
