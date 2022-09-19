Consumer sentiment around personal finances dips as inflation bites

Inflation and the rising cost of living are impacting household budgets, said executives at Ipsos. The middle class and the lower strata of Indian households are especially feeling the strain on their household budgets, for both essentials and discretionary expenses.
NEW DELHI: Consumer sentiment among urban Indians was largely steady in September, according to the Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI). However, while sentiment around jobs witnessed a slight uptick, that around personal finances and investments reported a slight dip sequentially.
The monthly PCSI which is measured by four weighted sub-indices showed a mixed bag. The PCSI Employment confidence or jobs sub-index was up 0.8 percentage points; the PCSI economic expectations sub index, was equal to August levels; while the PCSI current personal financial conditions sub-index was down 0.6 percentage points. The investment climate sub-index dipped 0.9 percentage points, over the previous month, according to the monthly findings of the survey.
“Consumer sentiment for India has not shown any sharp variations from August 2022; the overall sentiment is static at 63.6 points for India in September, while the sentiment around personal finances, for day to day running of households and confidence around investments for the purchase of big ticket items and savings, has deflated in September," Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said.
Adarkar said with the festival season approaching in October, marketers will need to woo consumers with attractive promotions, interest free loans, among others, etc to push consumers to upgrade and shop.
“There is likelihood of the global recession setting in unless the war in Ukraine completely stops and global steps are taken to put the economy in the overdrive and back on grid. Until then, we can only brace ourselves for tougher times," he cautioned.