Consumer sentiment around personal finances dips as inflation bites

The monthly PCSI which is measured by four weighted sub-indices showed a mixed bag. The PCSI Employment confidence or jobs sub-index was up 0.8 percentage points; the PCSI economic expectations sub index, was equal to August levels; while the PCSI current personal financial conditions sub-index was down 0.6 percentage points. The investment climate sub-index dipped 0.9 percentage points, over the previous month, according to the monthly findings of the survey.