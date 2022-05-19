NEW DELHI : Consumer sentiment in India slid downwards in May after reporting a drop in April, according to the Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) monthly report for India.

Consumer sentiment for the month of May was down 0.6 percentage points.

PCSI is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments. In May, the index reported a decline in 3 of the 4 sub-indices that it captures.

In May, personal financial condition sub index decreased 1.2 percentage points, confidence around economic expectations remained the same as reported in the last wave, while the employment confidence sub-index was down 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month. The investment climate sub-index is down 0.7 percentage points.

Overall, inflation is weighing heavy on households in India.

“Rising fuel prices and inflation have impacted personal finances for day to day running of households the most. Cost of living is steadily increasing due to the ongoing Ukraine war, as the cost of crude oil price per barrel is steadily increasing on a daily basis. The war needs to end soon, else it will negatively impact most global economies of the world, including that of India in the long term," said Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India, CEO.

This is worrisome for India, as it is already trying hard to recover from the collateral impact of the pandemic, looking to rebound, he added.