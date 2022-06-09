Consumer sentiment improves in June

Consumer cheer is somewhat back and even the sentiment around jobs is seeing some revival. It is still a hard game and we could see consumer sentiment yo-yo due to the prolonged Ukraine war and increasing global inflation, as well as due to the impact of recent repo rate hike from the RBI
NEW DELHI: Consumer sentiment bounced back in June, with the Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) reporting a jump on 0.9 percentage points month-on month, according to data released Thursday.
The researcher attributed this uptick in consumer sentiment to various measures taken by the government to curb inflation including cuts on excise duty on petrol and diesel.
The bounce back has positively impacted the sentiment for most sub-indices that it tracks, the research firm said.
For instance, the investment climate sub-index is up 1 percentage points in June; while the PCSI current personal financial conditions sub-index surged 1.9 percentage points; the PCSI economic expectations sub index, was similar to the last wave and the PCSI jobs sub-index is up 0.3 percentage points, over the previous month.
Consumer sentiment slid in April and May as increases in fuel prices due to the war in Ukraine impacted household spends, personal financial conditions and future savings and investments.
However, sops by the government to reduce fuel prices and to absorb the cost has provided a small reprieve to consumers and this is reflecting in the rebound of consumer sentiment in June, said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
This is particularly helpful for personal financial conditions i.e. for day to day running of household and investments for savings and purchase of big-ticket items, he said.
“This bodes well for the economy which has been somewhat sluggish due to the macro factors of the Ukraine War, pandemic impact and global slowdown. Consumer cheer is somewhat back and even the sentiment around jobs is seeing some revival. It is still a hard game and we could see consumer sentiment yo-yo due to the prolonged Ukraine war and increasing global inflation, as well as due to the impact of recent repo rate hike from the RBI," he added.