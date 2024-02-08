MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India’s forward-looking surveys indicate a recovery in consumer sentiments and moderation in household inflation expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Consumer confidence for the current period continued its recovery path on the back of respondents' improved assessment of current general economic situation and employment condition," said RBI in its bi-monthly consumer confidence survey. “The confidence on future income conditions is, however, a shade lower vis-à-vis the previous survey round, following four successive rounds of improvement," it added.

According to the survey conducted in January, current situation index (CSI) improved further to 95.1 in January from 92.2 in November 2023. Going forward, the general economic and employment conditions are likely to further improve over the next one year, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey gathers current perceptions compared to a year ago and one-year-ahead expectations of households regarding the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, individual income, and spending across 19 major cities.

Households’ perception of current inflation moderated by 10 basis points from the previous survey to 8.1% in January. Median inflation expectation for the three months ahead rose 10 bps to stand at 9.2%, while declining for the one-year horizon by 10 bps to 10.0%, according to the latest survey. “A higher share of respondents foresees a rise in inflation in the near term but, over a one-year horizon, the share of households anticipating higher inflation has moderated as compared to the previous survey round," according to the RBI’s bi-monthly household inflation expectations’ survey.

Households’ expectations on overall prices were generally aligned to the expectations on the cost of services, food and non-food items. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey was conducted during 2-11 January, involving participants from 6,062 urban households. Female respondents accounted for 52.3% of the sample households.

In its bi-monthly policy released on Thursday, RBI retained inflation projection for the current fiscal year at 5.4%, while lowering inflation projection for FY25 to 4.5%. The central bank has pegged inflation forecast for Q1FY25 at 5%, Q2 at 4%, Q3 at 4.6% and Q4 at 4.7%, assuming a normal monsoon next year.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!