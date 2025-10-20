It’s festive season and Indians are spending more again. But will that last?
From vehicle sales, FMCG goods, to UPI transactions, India's consumption indicates a pick-up. But this coincides with the year's main festival season, when spending is high anyway. Mint explores what the latest data show and what it means for the economy.
India’s consumption story is finally showing signs of picking up—from vehicle sales to consumer goods—propped up by the GST rate cuts and the ongoing festive fervour. However, to support the economy amid global uncertainties, India needs a sustained recovery in consumption.