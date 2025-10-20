Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Economy / It’s festive season and Indians are spending more again. But will that last?

It’s festive season and Indians are spending more again. But will that last?

Manjul Paul , Nandita Venkatesan

From vehicle sales, FMCG goods, to UPI transactions, India's consumption indicates a pick-up. But this coincides with the year's main festival season, when spending is high anyway. Mint explores what the latest data show and what it means for the economy.

Overall consumer spending is holding up well, as seen in the 680.6 million average daily UPI transactions in October—the highest for the month in three years. (AI-generated image)
Gift this article

India’s consumption story is finally showing signs of picking up—from vehicle sales to consumer goods—propped up by the GST rate cuts and the ongoing festive fervour. However, to support the economy amid global uncertainties, India needs a sustained recovery in consumption.

India’s consumption story is finally showing signs of picking up—from vehicle sales to consumer goods—propped up by the GST rate cuts and the ongoing festive fervour. However, to support the economy amid global uncertainties, India needs a sustained recovery in consumption.

Passenger vehicle sales have jumped 21.6% year-on-year over the previous two months, with the trend particularly striking for two-wheelers, according to data from the transport ministry’s Vahan portal that tracks vehicle registrations.

Passenger vehicle sales have jumped 21.6% year-on-year over the previous two months, with the trend particularly striking for two-wheelers, according to data from the transport ministry’s Vahan portal that tracks vehicle registrations.

Sales of two-wheeler vehicles—seen as a proxy for gauging demand at the lower end of the income spectrum—zoomed 46% y-o-y till 14 October. On the other hand, car sales rose 19.2% y-o-y as buyers timed their car and two-wheeler purchases with new GST rates that kicked in with Navratri (22 September to 2 October).

The broader auto sector—which includes trucks, buses, tractors, and autorickshaws—also witnessed robust sales during Navratri.

Auto sales as a whole rose 35% y-o-y during Navratri, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, which tracks retail sales of vehicles from stores. Dealerships nationwide witnessed strong deliveries, with retail sales of both two-wheelers and cars surging 35-36%, marking a high for any festive season, the data showed.

During last year’s Navratri, growth in passenger vehicle sales was 13-15%.

“The pick-up in consumer durable consumption is definitely attributable to GST cuts, with producers passing on the benefits to consumers," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank. “The indicators are showing a stronger pick-up, over and above the usual festival boost."

Mindful consumption growth

Sales of fast-moving consumer goods also registered significant volume growth this Navratri season across almost all categories.

Data from market intelligence firm Bizom shows that overall FMCG sales posted a stupendous 43% y-o-y growth by volume. Segments such as packaged foods (48%) and dairy products (36%) showed strong growth momentum.

Traditionally, festivals are associated with ‘binge eating’ and pampering one’s taste buds. However, Bizom data indicates that Indians are being mindful about their diets this year.

Beverages—traditionally a festive staple—saw demand soften, with volume growth dropping to 2% during Navratri from 28% last year. Personal care products, on the other hand, saw volume growth of 74% y-o-y.

“It’s not that Indians have stopped celebrating; instead, they are curbing excess, making careful choices, and opting for lighter, healthier sips, and more purposeful splurges," Bizom said.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Diwali GST bonanza: Will this fiscal bet prove historic?

The GST cuts effect

Overall consumer spending is holding up well, as seen in transactions trends on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)—a high-frequency indicator. The average daily UPI transaction volume stood at 680.6 million in October, the highest for the month in three years.

A merchant category-wise break-up for September, indicative of spending habits, shows categories such as online marketplaces, alcohol, clothing, and confectionery registered higher transaction volumes.

“These trends prima facie do indicate that consumption has picked up due to the GST factor," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

He, however, added that this could also be indicative of bunching up of spending towards the end of September after GST cuts became effective. “While the present trends are strongly positive, their maintenance in future would be the clue to the sustainability of the consumption spiral," Sabnavis said.

Also Read | India's auto sector eyes record festive deliveries as GST 2.0 fuels demand
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist at Mint who specialises in creating compelling narratives from raw data. With expertise in data analysis and research, she covers climate change, Indian corporates, economics, automobiles, policy-making, energy transition and many others.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.