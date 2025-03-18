Consumers are spending less. What that means for the global economy.

But it isn’t just the U.S. that could see growth sputter in the coming years. As the old saying goes, when America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold—and President Donald Trump’s trade policies are shaping up to hit global growth and raise inflation, according to a report released by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development on Monday. The OECD is estimating global GDP growth could moderate to 3.1% in 2025 and 3% in 2026 from 2024’s 3.2% increase, driven by economic slowdowns across several large economies, including the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.