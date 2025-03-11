Consumers keep bailing out the economy. Now they might be maxed out.

American consumers and their credit cards have helped the U.S. economy weather many rough moments. Now, as recession fears resurface, the worry is that they might be maxed out.

The stock market’s recent plunge has been broad. But it has been sharper in a few sectors. Among the most notable is in consumer lending. Major lenders and card companies American Express, Capital One Financial, Discover Financial and Synchrony Financial were all down more than 4% on Monday. So far this year those four are down an average of around 12%, compared with a 4.5% fall in the S&P 500.

This isn’t the first time consumer lenders’ stocks have borne the brunt of economic concerns. At several points in the past couple of years, spikes in late payments or in banks’ charge-offs of consumer loans have sent consumer lenders’ shares tumbling; charge-offs are loans that have been written off as a loss. A big worry is that if Americans aren’t paying their debts, they won’t be able to spend like before—taking away a critical pillar of the economy.

Those recent incidents were often false signals. Rising delinquency rates were in many cases concentrated among certain groups of borrowers, in particular people who took on a lot of new debt during the years of 2021 and 2022. During that time, many consumers were able to borrow more than they usually could because they were flush with stimulus payments and the savings forced on them by lockdowns. Many banks have since made it harder to get cards.

Now, a lot of those bad debts are being finally digested and worked through. Moody’s Ratings projects auto-loan and credit-card loan charge-offs are actually set to decline, albeit very modestly, in the latter part of this year.

Yet investors suddenly have fresh concerns. For one, Americans’ inflation-adjusted debt burdens are starting to grow further beyond prepandemic levels on a per-household basis. As of the fourth quarter of 2024, the average household’s credit-card debt surpassed $10,000, adjusted for inflation, for the first time since 2009, according to data compiled by consumer-finance website WalletHub.

Then there is the rising risk of an economic downturn, or even an outright recession. Investors are clearly concerned about the fallout from Trump’s tariff policies. The market’s alarm level only rose on Monday after administration officials and Trump himself signaled a willingness to accept near-term pain—in the markets and the economy—to achieve long-term aims that are less than clear. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the economy could need “a detox period" to reduce dependency on government spending.

Lenders often say that the biggest input on their credit modeling is employment. Whatever is happening with economic growth, or stock prices, so long as people are working they are likely to keep up with their payments. So lenders could be sensitive to job losses, even if they are concentrated among federal workers or people who work in sectors that rely on imported goods.

Amid economic stress, credit cards and auto loans may also suffer from consumers’ changing debt-repayment priorities. Rising home prices and superlow rates on mortgages taken out during the pandemic mean consumers might be more reluctant than ever to lose their homes, meaning that mortgage payments might win in a budgeting battle. The prioritization of mortgage debt, as evidenced by a sample of consumers’ behavior, has recently been higher than at any time this century, according to research recently published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Big consumer lenders’ results only represent a slice of the U.S. consumer economy. The most economically vulnerable people, such as those receiving government benefits that may be cut, may not have credit cards. They also may rely on smaller, specialized auto lenders for car loans. These consumers are also the ones most likely to have their budgets thrown off by higher costs for imported goods such as car parts.

These economically marginal consumers represent a smaller slice of spending, especially on discretionary goods and services. What would be especially worrisome to the broader market, then, would be delinquency rates rising among higher-income consumers.

From January 2023 to January 2025, the rate at which people earning $150,000 or more a year are 60-to-89 days behind on their overall debts has more than doubled, according to CreditGauge, which is produced by VantageScore, an independent joint venture of the three major credit bureaus. Those late-payments are still far lower than for other groups, at just 0.16% of outstanding balances. But the jump well outpaces the rise for the middle-income tier of consumers and the lowest-income group.

“We’re seeing heightened credit stress among high-income consumers," says Rikard Bandebo, chief strategy officer and chief economist at VantageScore. He says that the stresses are higher among people who don’t have large nest eggs behind them, in the form of homeownership or a big investment portfolio. “In 2025, more consumers are likely to struggle with balancing increased outlays with their real income."

These consumers, many of whom are hardly filthy rich, allocate less of their income to necessities and more to discretionary purchases, which means they also have the most flexibility to step up savings, making them potentially a big fulcrum for the broader economy.

There remains a lot of cushion for American spenders. Coming into 2025, Americans overall had solid household balance sheets. For example, as of the third quarter of 2024, household debt-service payments were around 11% of disposable personal income, a level still below prepandemic norms, according to Fed data.

But consumers’ behavior isn’t purely a function of the money they have today. It is also what they think they will have in the future. In a February survey of consumers by the Federal Reserve, respondents on average thought that they had 14.6% chance of not being able to make one of their minimum required debt payments over the next three months, which is the highest level since April 2020.

The risk is that an economic reversal could lead to an especially sharp pullback in spending. That makes the nation’s consumer lenders a key stress point to watch.

Write to Telis Demos at Telis.Demos@wsj.com