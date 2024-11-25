Govt to dispatch 150 tonnes of onions by road to combat rising prices in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: The ministry of consumer affairs has decided to disptach 150 tonnes of onions to Jammu and Kashmir to cool prices of the essential commodity, two people aware of the development said. The ministry has taken the initiative to lower skyrocketing prices of essential commodities by releasing bulk quantities into the markets.

Onion prices in Jammu and Kashmir range from ₹60 to ₹90 a kg. In other parts of the country, the prices vary from ₹50 to ₹70 a kg. Currently, the government sells subsidised onions at ₹35 per kg across the country.

"The onions destined for the Valley state will be transported through trucks, each with a carrying capacity of about 25 tonnes. These trucks will travel from Delhi to Srinagar," one person said, adding that the trucks will start moving next week.

“We expect retail onion prices to stabilise after offloading bulk quantities in the Valley," the second person said.

The ministry holds a buffer stock of 470,000 tonnes of onions from the rabi crop and is distributing it to stabilise supply and prices.

Also Read | Govt plans to make onion transport by railways the norm to moderate prices In October, the ministry decided to make railways the main mode of transporting onions to key consumer markets in the country. The major onion-producing states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Delhi received its fifth shipment of onions through the railways, with 720 tonnes arriving at Kishan Ganj railway station on 21 November. The fourth shipment of 840 tonnes reached Delhi on 17 November.

The first shipment of 1,600 tonnes, transported by the Kanda Express, arrived on 20 October. It was followed by the second shipment of 840 tonnes on 30 October and the third shipment of 730 tonnes on 12 November.

Sown area Onions have also been transported by trains to Guwahati and Chennai. On 23 October, 840 tonnes of onions had been dispatched from Nashik by rail, which arrived in Chennai on 26 October. A shipment of 840 tonnes of onions by rail arrived at Changsari station in Guwahati on 5 November and was distributed in various districts of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and other northeastern states.

This year, kharif onion was sown on 3.82 lakh hectares, 34% more than last year’s 2.85 lakh hectares, according to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

“Late kharif sowing is also on track, with 1.28 lakh hectares covered by early November. More kharif onions are reaching markets, along with increased release of buffer stocks and good progress in late kharif sowing, ensuring onions remain affordable for consumers," the second person said.

Also Read | Govt removes minimum export price for onions and basmati rice Onion prices started after the government scrapped the minimum export price of $550 per tonne on 13 September and halved the 40% export duty imposed on onion shipments.