OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Consumers’ outlook on the economy hits lowest point in nearly a decade

Consumers’ short-term outlook for the U.S. economy dropped sharply to its lowest point in nearly a decade on concerns about inflation, the Conference Board’s consumer-confidence survey showed.

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout