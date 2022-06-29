Consumers’ outlook on the economy hits lowest point in nearly a decade2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Conference Board’s expectations index for June dips to level not seen since 2013 as overall consumer confidence falls
Conference Board’s expectations index for June dips to level not seen since 2013 as overall consumer confidence falls
Consumers’ short-term outlook for the U.S. economy dropped sharply to its lowest point in nearly a decade on concerns about inflation, the Conference Board’s consumer-confidence survey showed.