Consumers queue up for premium petrol as E20 concerns refuse to die down

Even oil marketing companies (OMCs) are sensing the shift. “There has been an increase in the premium petrol demand in the last few months, but that has not led to a massive jump in overall petrol sales,” said an executive with an OMC, who did not want to be named, adding that along with the shift to high-octane petrol, there is also a surge in diesel sales, implying a parallel consumer shift from petrol to diesel, where there is no blending of ethanol or any other biofuel as of now.