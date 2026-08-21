Consumers queue up for premium petrol as E20 concerns refuse to die down

New Delhi: Worried that ethanol-blended E20 petrol could hurt vehicle mileage and engine life, consumers are increasingly trading up to premium, high-octane petrol, driving its share of sales to 12-15% from about 4% in March, according to petrol pump dealers and industry executives.
The shift is notable because premium petrol is also blended with 20% ethanol. Consumers are nevertheless paying ₹110-115 a litre for higher-octane variants such as Indian Oil Corp.’s XP95, Bharat Petroleum Corp.’s SPEED and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.’s poWer95, commonly known as “branded petrol”, compared with about ₹102 for regular petrol, in the belief that their higher octane rating and additive packages can mitigate some of the problems they associate with E20.