Consumers queue up for premium petrol as E20 concerns refuse to die down

New Delhi: Worried that ethanol-blended E20 petrol could hurt vehicle mileage and engine life, consumers are increasingly trading up to premium, high-octane petrol, driving its share of sales to 12-15% from about 4% in March, according to petrol pump dealers and industry executives.
New Delhi: Worried that ethanol-blended E20 petrol could hurt vehicle mileage and engine life, consumers are increasingly trading up to premium, high-octane petrol, driving its share of sales to 12-15% from about 4% in March, according to petrol pump dealers and industry executives.
The shift is notable because premium petrol is also blended with 20% ethanol. Consumers are nevertheless paying ₹110-115 a litre for higher-octane variants such as Indian Oil Corp.’s XP95, Bharat Petroleum Corp.’s SPEED and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.’s poWer95, commonly known as “branded petrol”, compared with about ₹102 for regular petrol, in the belief that their higher octane rating and additive packages can mitigate some of the problems they associate with E20.
The shift is notable because premium petrol is also blended with 20% ethanol. Consumers are nevertheless paying ₹110-115 a litre for higher-octane variants such as Indian Oil Corp.’s XP95, Bharat Petroleum Corp.’s SPEED and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.’s poWer95, commonly known as “branded petrol”, compared with about ₹102 for regular petrol, in the belief that their higher octane rating and additive packages can mitigate some of the problems they associate with E20.
“Both fuels contain 20% ethanol, but due to its higher octane rating, the impact on mileage is negligible,” said Prabhat Kumar Singh, president of the Bihar Petroleum Dealers Association (BPDA), which counts 4,500 fuel retail outlets as members. “Also, the availability of the fuel at almost every retail outlet has helped increase its sales threefold.”
The surge has gathered pace in recent weeks as concerns over E20’s impact on vehicles persist, even as the government maintains that the fuel is safe and has no significant adverse impact on vehicle performance. Dealers expect demand for premium petrol to rise further unless consumers are given more choice, including access to E10 or ethanol-free petrol.
“The demand for Octane 95 petrol was around 4-5% earlier, now it is around 15% on an average,” a New Delhi-based fuel retail pump dealer said on condition of anonymity. “Even a daily commuter using an entry-level bike now asks for this expensive variant.”
Monty Sehgal, national spokesperson of the Federation of All India Petroleum Traders, which represents over 80,000 pumps, said Octane 95 now is over 12% of their sales, and a proportionate drop has been seen in regular petrol sales.
“As the demand for ethanol-free petrol grows, the Centre can look at making this variant either ethanol free or E10 (blended with 10% ethanol),” Sehgal said. “This would not require any infrastructure change or logistical issue as the blending is done at the depots and they would just have to lower the blending for one variant.”
Meanwhile, enquiries for Octane 100, an ethanol-free fuel with a higher additive content, have also increased, although actual sales remain limited because of scarce availability and its steep price of ₹160-170 a litre. Retailers estimate that the fuel accounts for only about 1% of overall petrol sales.
“We have seen instances where people have come up with innovative ideas and fill half the tank with Octane 95 or the regular fuel, and the other half with Octane 100,” said the Delhi-based retailer mentioned above.
The Union government’s chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran had also pitched for reintroducing E10. “Restoring a lower blend at the pumps, say, E10, alongside the option to buy E20, would calm most public concern,” he wrote in a recent column in The Indian Express.
Even oil marketing companies (OMCs) are sensing the shift. “There has been an increase in the premium petrol demand in the last few months, but that has not led to a massive jump in overall petrol sales,” said an executive with an OMC, who did not want to be named, adding that along with the shift to high-octane petrol, there is also a surge in diesel sales, implying a parallel consumer shift from petrol to diesel, where there is no blending of ethanol or any other biofuel as of now.
Data from the government’s Vahan portal showed that diesel car sales jumped to 71,385 units in July 2026 from 64,853 in June.
Queries emailed to the state-run OMCs, and the ministries of petroleum & natural gas, and road transport & highways, remained unanswered till press time.
Options needed
Calls for providing additional options to consumers—in the form of E10 or even ethanol-fuel variants—have grown in the past few months. Consumer organisations and opposition political parties have been questioning the government over the ethanol blending policy and the alleged impact on the vehicles and their fuel efficiency.
Ashim Sanyal, managing trustee of Consumer VOICE, pointed out that a vehicle is a significant asset for most consumers, and they naturally prefer fuel that they believe can support better engine performance and longevity. “It would be useful for policymakers to keep these consumer concerns in mind as the country moves towards higher ethanol blending,” Sanyal said.
Kirit Parikh, former member (energy) at the erstwhile Planning Commission, said there needs to be clarity on the impact of ethanol-blended fuel on engines, and consumers need to be offered such fuels at cheaper rates to make up for any additional maintenance cost.
“In countries like Brazil, vehicles are engineered to run on higher blends of ethanol, but our cars may not be that prepared,” Parikh said. “Further, if reduction of crude imports is the target, much more aggressive promotion and growth of electric vehicles would be a much better move.”
Government’s defence
Meanwhile, the government and state-run OMCs have maintained that E20 petrol is safe and does not lead to any major impact on vehicles other than some components. According to the government, it rather improves acceleration of vehicles, apart from the larger economic benefit of reducing the crude oil import bill, which annually accounts for over $123 billion.
Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on 10 August, Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Suresh Gopi said the ethanol blended petrol (EBP) programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process.
“Extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, IOCL, IIP and automobile manufacturers covering parameters such as engine durability, driveability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions and fuel efficiency have confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards,” Gopi had said.
Gopi added that E20 was rolled out only after validation of fuel systems, engine durability, drivability, reasonable material compatibility and emissions performance, and no significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear was found due to E20 use.
Other issues
Consumer concerns extend beyond vehicle performance. Amid concerns about high levels of chloride and moisture contamination in E20 petrol, earlier this month the three state-run OMCs—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd—said in a joint statement that nationwide testing of E20 petrol found no evidence to support claims of high chloride contamination or moisture, and that fuel quality remained within prescribed limits.
The OMCs said they have also enhanced surveillance by conducting water ingress and density tests 8-12 times daily at every retail outlet. More than 100 petrol samples from refineries showed chloride levels at or below the standard one part per million (ppm), while ethanol samples from 80 distilleries recorded chloride content below 3 ppm.