Consumption data lays bare India’s deep inequality
SummaryThe question is: do government freebies help bridge inequality, and are they even reaching the ones most in need? An analysis of the latest consumption spending survey shows it works partly, but may need to be targeted better.
India is dazzling the world with its ‘fastest-growing major economy’ tag, rapidly expanding infrastructure, cashless payments, and soaring stock markets. Yet, the growth story that led to a massive poverty reduction in the past three decades has also been under scrutiny for inducing deep inequality in recent years.