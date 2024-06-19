A long haul

The decline in consumption inequality could be much higher if the poorest cohort got the maximum welfare benefits. But that was not the case, putting the targeting of welfare schemes under the scanner. The bottom 5% in rural India get free goods worth ₹68 per head per month, but the people in the middle get even more: those in the eighth decile (70-80%) avail of free goods worth ₹93 per month. Ironically, even the topmost 5% of the rural population get more welfare goods in terms of value than the poorest 5%.